Travel Woes Continue at Chicago Airports With Nearly 800 Flight Cancellations Tuesday

Many parts of the Chicago area were experiencing near whiteout conditions and had seen up to 8 inches of additional snow accumulation during the second round of snowfall Tuesday morning

    Travel woes continued at Chicago airports Tuesday as a lake effect snow system moved across the area.

    Just before 12 p.m., 715 flights had been canceled at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport, with delays averaging at 41 minutes. An additional 63 flights had been canceled at Midway Airport, according to FlyChicago's flight statistics.

    Nationally, flights were grounded by the thousands as a late-season storm lashed the Northeast with sleet and more than a foot of snow. The menacing storm knocked out power to more than 100,000 residents from Virginia to Pennsylvania, closed schools, and prompted dire warnings to stay off the road

    According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, a total of 5,400 Tuesday flights were canceled.  Airlines have canceled over 7,700 flights this week, impacting roughly 400,000 travelers.

    It is unclear how quickly airlines will resume operations in and to the affected airports, but as of Tuesday afternoon at least 656 flights originally scheduled for Wednesday had already been canceled.

