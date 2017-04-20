Inbound and outbound trains on Metra’s BNSF Railway were halted near suburban Western Springs Thursday morning after a train hit a pedestrian, the rail agency said. Mike Lorber reports live from Sky 5.

Trains Halted on Metra's BNSF Railway After Person Struck By Train

Inbound and outbound trains on Metra’s BNSF Railway were halted near suburban La Grange Thursday morning after a train hit a pedestrian, the rail agency said.

Train no. 1208, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m., struck a pedestrian near Brainard Avenue east of Western Springs, Metra said.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Extensive delays were expected on the train line. Metra said it was not clear how long the delays would last. Multiple roads were also closed in the area.

