Inbound and outbound Metra trains were halted near Chicago's Union Station during the morning rush hour Friday due to signal problems, the rail agency announced.

Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line were expected to be delayed by several minutes following Amtrak signal problems.

The rail agency said trains were halted just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Delays of nearly 30 minutes were anticipated.

