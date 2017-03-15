Train Derails in North Suburban Lake Forest

A freight train derailed early Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.

Just before 4 a.m., the train came off the tracks near Route 41 and West Deerpath Road, according to Lake Forest police.

It is unknown what chemincals the train was carrying, but the derailment prompted a massive hazmat response.

Hazmat technicians from Abbott Laboratories were on the scene by 6 a.m., as well as crews from 10 surrounding fire departments. Teams were seen working to examine the damage and begin cleanup.

No injuries were reported in the derailment, police said.

Further information was not immediately made available.

