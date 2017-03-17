Trader Joe's Recalls Frozen Breakfast Burritos

Trader Joe's has recalled its frozen Trader José’s Breakfast Burritos due to the potential presence of plastic inside.

The affected products were sold at Trader Joe’s stores across the nation under SKU 96132 and have a lot code of A26616pFFG3.

As a precaution, all Trader José’s Breakfast Burritos have since been removed from shelves.

Photo credit: Trader Joe's

“If you purchased any of these frozen Breakfast Burritos with the affected code, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company said in a Friday announcement.

Customers can direct their questions to Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or by email here.