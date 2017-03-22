Tuesday was a big day in the career of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, as he signed a record contract to stay with the team for at least six seasons, but after all the craziness had subsided, he took to social media to thank White Sox fans for their support.

In a touching message, Anderson thanked fans on the south side for welcoming his family to the area and to the team, and he thanked the team for making a commitment to him:

“To the greatest fans of all time, I just want to take a moment to express my gratitude. Thank you for being loyal. Thank you for sticking with me. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for welcoming me to the Southside. You guys make the game great! I promise to go out each day and give each game my all. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to play for such an amazing organization and the world’s greatest fans. It’s the best feeling ever to be on the Southside. Love you guys!!”

Anderson, who hit nine home runs and drove in 30 RBI during his rookie season in 2016, signed the richest contract ever given to a player with one year of MLB experience, inking a six-year, $25 million deal. The deal also carries option years for seventh and eighth seasons.

On Wednesday, Anderson echoed his sentiments about the fans being important to him and playing a big role in his success.

“I just wanted to thank them and let them know that they mean a lot to me,” he said. “They believe in me and they trust in me, and they welcomed me and my family here, and it’s great to have that kind of fan base behind me.

“I can’t reach out to them one by one, but I just wanted to send an overall message that I didn’t forget about them and let them know that they mean a lot to me.”

Anderson and his White Sox teammates will open the regular season on Monday, Apr. 3 with a home game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.