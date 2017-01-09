People display tickets at McCormick Place for President Barack Obama's speech on January 7, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama is scheduled to deliver a farewell speech to the nation in Chicago on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hundreds of tickets for President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago have made their way to the online marketplace, some being sold for thousands of dollars apiece prior to the historic address.

Tickets for the event were snatched up quickly when they became available Saturday morning. Thousands woke up early to line up at McCormick place for the chance to get free tickets that were to be given at a first-come, first-serve basis – so many that officials announced spots were no longer available to newcomers before distribution began.

By Monday morning, more than 200 tickets were being sold by unverified users on Craigslist Chicago’s online marketplace, with some being auctioned for upwards of $5,000 a pair.

Steve Bernas, Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois president, strongly urged consumers against buying any of the tickets, which are printed with "not for sale or re-sale" found online.

"Someone is always looking to make a profit on a situation, disaster or calamity," Bernas told the Chicago Tribune. "I guarantee someone will be turned away on Tuesday."

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the 8 p.m. farewell speech and attendees are encouraged to arrive at or before that time. Those arriving late may not be permitted to attend. All attendees will be subject to "airport-like security" and should bring as few personal iterms as possible. Bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liguids, and signs will not be allowed in the venue.

For those who did not get tickets or are unable to attend, the speech will air on NBC 5 News beginning at 8 p.m. CST and streaming on NBCChicago.com.