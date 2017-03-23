Single-Game Tickets for Chicago Blackhawks’ Playoff Games Go on Sale Monday | NBC Chicago
Single-Game Tickets for Chicago Blackhawks’ Playoff Games Go on Sale Monday

    Single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff run will go on sale Monday, the team announced.

    Tickets for the first two rounds of potential home playoff games at the United Center will be released to the general public at 12 p.m. on March 27.

    Fans can purchase the single-game tickets exclusively at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

    Each customer will be limited to four tickets, the team said in the announcement. Refunds for any un-played games will be available at the point of purchase.

