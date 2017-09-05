Thousands Protest in Chicago After Trump Ends DACA

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Chicago Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza downtown about 5:30 p.m. were planning to march toward Trump Tower, according to a group’s Facebook post claiming to have organized the event.

Trump's administration announced Tuesday the end of DACA that protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors from deportation.

Police said they had no details yet on an official crowd size or police response.