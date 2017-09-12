This is the Most Common Birthday in the US: Report

If you noticed recently that a lot of your friends, family or even some of your favorite celebrities have the same birthday, you’re probably not alone.

According to data compiled by statistician Nate Silver’s website, FiveThirtyEight, more babies have been born on Sept. 9 than any other day of the year.

The data included registered births in the U.S. from 1994 to 2014. The analysis, which was then put into a heat map via the Daily Viz, showed 12,301 average births for Sept. 9.

That would put the average conception around December for many of those births, right around the holidays and during colder months.

TODAY.com notes that several celebrities are also born on Sept. 9.

The list includes Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant and Michael Buble. Sports stars include Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith and quarterback Joe Theismann. It’s also the day famed author Leo Tolstoy was born, and even singer Otis Redding.

Still, there have been numerous reports over the years identifying the days and months births are most common.

The New York Times reported in 2006 that researchers at Harvard University found the most common birth date between 1973 and 1999 was Sept. 16.