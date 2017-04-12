When Chicagoans dish about their favorite city pizza spot, the conversation can sometimes get saucy, but the Daily Meal is officially putting that argument to rest.

The publication has released a list of the “Best Pizza in Every State" and in Illinois, the answer is Pequod’s.

The iconic eatery known for its “caramelized crust” was cited for its “chewy, crusty, quasi-burnt cheese crust that forms the outer edge of this cheesy casserole.”

The ranking looked at pizza restaurants across the country with a menu that is either made entirely of pizza or has a section dedicated it. The list included more than 800 pizzerias nationwide, which were then narrowed down by a “panel of culinary authorities” who voted for their favorites.

Pequod’s has routinely been named among the top pizza lists in the area, including ranking high up in Foursquare’s latest list of best za spots in Chicago.

Other Midwestern pizzeria’s on the Daily Meal’s ranking include Diavola in Indiana, Gusto Pizza Co. in Iowa, Buddy’s Pizza in Michigan, Fat Lorenzo’s in Minnesota, Imo’s in Missouri, Vero Pizza Napoletana in Ohio, and Zaffiro’s Pizza in Wisconsin.