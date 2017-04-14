This is The Most ‘Underrated’ Place in Illinois: Report

A new list published by Thrillist.com notes that every state has a park, museum, city or place that doesn’t quite get enough recognition—including the Land of Lincoln.

Thrillist says it consulted with its employees, state tourism boards and visitor bureaus in addition to friends who had moved to new or faraway places. The result was a list of 50 underrated places across the United States.

So what’s Illinois’ most underrated place, according to Thrillist?

Rend Lake: a 13 mile-long, 3 miles-wide reservoir in the southern portion of the state in Franklin and Jefferson Counties near Benton.

Listing its 27-hole golf courses, hundreds of campsites, wineries and natural beauty, Thrillist heralds Rend Lake as a “sportsman’s paradise” where you absolutely must ride the 9.4-mile bike trail that curves around half of the lake.

Into fishing?

“With an abundance of bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish, the odds are in your favor,” Rend Lake’s website says.

Looking to get away with that special someone?

Rend Lake is a great romantic getaway, the site says, but also has fun for the whole family.

“Bring the kids and don’t forget the camera when you come visit Rend Lake!”