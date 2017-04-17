Paving season has kicked off in Chicago and some city residents say it is the first time in years their streets will be getting much needed repairs. Christian Farr reports.

Paving season has kicked off in Chicago and some city residents say it is the first time in years their streets will be getting much needed repairs.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other city officials kicked off the city’s annual paving season Monday near 92nd and Luella, located in the 77th ward where residents have long complained about the condition of their streets.

“These improvements matter to residents and we are excited to get back to work on repaving streets,” CDOT Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said in a statement. “We will also continue coordinating our efforts across city departments, and with private partners, to ensure these projects cause as little inconvenience as possible for residents.”

Emanuel said the annual paving initiative helps promote his plan to improve all of Chicago.

“Over the past five years we have repaved more than a third of Chicago’s roads and in the process, put nearly 7,000 people to work. But we are not stopping there,” Emanuel said in a statement. “We will continue investing in infrastructure improvements that will help us build a new Chicago and the foundation for our city’s future.”

The schedule for main arterial routes includes:

• Armitage Avenue from Kostner Avenue to Pulaski Road (0.5 miles)

• N. Broadway from Irving Park Road to Belmont Avenue (1.1 miles)

• N. Clark Street from Chicago Avenue to the Chicago River Bridge (0.6 miles)

• W. Harrison Street from Ashland Avenue to Halsted Street (1 mile)

• Archer Avenue from 47th Street to Kedzie Avenue (0.7 miles)

• 115th Street from State Street to Cottage Grove Avenue (0.6 miles)

Officials say “No Parking” signs will be put up 24 to 48 hours before repaving begins.