The Chicago Cubs' visit to the White House was filled with surprises, jokes, gifts and plenty of unforgettable moments.

It was yet another bookmark in the historic journey for the 2016 team that brought joy to fans across the country and made history with a World Series victory like no other.

But a lot happened behind-the-scenes of the visit that many fans didn't get to see. Until the players posted them to social media, that is.

Here's a roundup of some of the Cubs' best tweets from the White House: