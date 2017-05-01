Northwest suburban high school students got the surprise of a lifetime Saturday night when their prom was crashed by The Chainsmokers for a surprise show from the chart-topping hit-makers.

The popular DJ duo was headed to their concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont when they made a quick pitstop at the Hyatt Regency hotel across the street.

Huntley High School’s prom had just began at the hotel in Rosemont when band members Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall snuck on stage and gave the students a surprise show before heading to their gig at Allstate Arena.

"Just crashed Huntley High School's prom! That was awesome! Have a good rest of prom," The Chainsmokers posted on Twitter later that night.

Video shows students erupting in cheers and singing along as the EDM duo delivered a free performance of their smash hit “Closer.”

Huntley High School Principal Scott Row told the Daily Herald that the artists’ 10-minute set was “probably the toughest secret I’ve ever kept.”

Weeks earlier, a student had sent an email asking the performers to stop by ahead of their slated show at the nearby venue that night, Row said, but no one expected that they would actually do it.

“About two weeks ago I got this random phone call that I happened to answer, and on the other end this person said ‘This is going to be the strangest call you’ve ever received, but one of your students actually sent an email to the manager of the band,’” Rowe said in his interview with the Daily Herald.

And future promgoers take note, the band also tweeted out, "Your prom could be next!”