Temps to Get Even Colder in Chicago Area Friday

Chicago has faced some cold temperatures after the start of this New Year, but things are about to get even colder.

After Thursday saw temperature highs in the low- to mid-teens, with wind chill readings well below-zero, it appears Friday will be even colder.

With partly sunny skies, the bitter blast will continue on the final day of the work week, bringing wind chill values close to -15 degrees in the early morning hours.

Highs return to the teens and low-20s for the weekend, but single-digit wind chills are still expected.