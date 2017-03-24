Temps Set to Climb, Then Plummet, Across Chicago Area

NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weekend forecast.

The Chicago area will be able to enjoy the first taste of warm spring weather Friday, but it won't last long.

Friday morning began partly sunny, breezy, and pleasantly cool, but temperatures rise rapidly before plummeting again hours later. The afternoon hours will be windy as temperatures turn much warmer, climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Clouds return in the early evening hours and a few scattered showers and isolated storms develop as temperatures start to plummet. Friday night will be foggy and overcast with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows will be in the 40s far north, rising to the mid 50s far south.

Foggy and overcast conditions remain through Saturday morning ahead of a breezy and cooler day, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures along the lakefront and northern suburbs will likely be in the 40s, but slightly milder inland, in the mid to upper 50s, and even warmer south of I-80, in the 60s.

There will still be plenty of clouds with periods of showers Sunday, with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.