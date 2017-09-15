Two teen boys accused of robbing an 80-year-old woman in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood this week were turned in to police by their family after the kids’ photos were shared on the news, authorities said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with felony robbery of a victim over the age of 60 and felony aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, police said Thursday.

The teens were brought into the Area North detectives division office by family members who saw their photos on a news segment describing them as suspects in the case, according to officials.

The elderly woman was robbed in broad daylight while walking on the sidewalk near West Altgeld Street and North Southport Avenue Tuesday, authorities said.

Two teens allegedly knocked her into the bushes and stole her purse.

The woman was not injured during the incident, police said.