A teenage boy was shot Friday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side prompting a nearby school to go on lockdown, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the 6700 block of South Mozart Street about 2:51 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital where his condition had stabilized.

Nearby Maria High School, in the 6700 block of South California Avenue, went on lockdown even though students had already been released from class for the day at 1 p.m., the principal said.

People on school grounds were brought back inside and the lockdown was lifted shortly after.

No other information was immediately available.