An 18-year-old man, accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting of two Chicago police officers last week, is expected to appear in bond court Monday.

Angel Gomez, who police allege is a member of a gang in Chicago, was charged Saturday with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a firearm in connection with the shooting that left two officers wounded on the city's South Side.

Gomez was the alleged driver of the car in which the shooters were riding, Chicago Police said in a press conference Sunday morning. They added that Gomez admitted to his role after members of his own gang helped track him down.

Meanwhile, the gunman, a 17-year old member of the La Raza street gang, is the target of a police manhunt.

Authorities say the suspects thought they were firing at members of a rival gang when they riddled an unmarked police van with bullets from a high-powered assault rifle.

"It's not like the van was throwing up gang signs at them or pointing weapons at them," Chicago P.D. Commander Brendan Deenihan said. "They shot right into the back of it. It could have been a van full of kids for all they know."

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of S. Ashland Ave. in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 9th District officers were in an unmarked vehicle, dressed in civilian clothes with vests bearing CPD badges at the time of the attack.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back, authorities said. They have both been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

At Sunday's press conference, officers revealed that the suspect's fellow gang members are helping in the investigation into the shooting.

"For some reason shooting back and forth at each other, they think it's some sort of game," Deenihan said. "But they know how serious it is when the police are involved. You have two officers who almost died."

Multiple sources confirmed that one of the officers shot is the son of a deputy chief, though further information on their identities was not released due to “high security concerns” for both men.

Guglielmi said the officers "were targeted" in the shooting, which Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president Kevin Graham said occurred “without provocation.”

The shooting prompted a massive manhunt for the suspects, involving a police helicopter and K-9 unit. Two weapons were recovered in the search, officials said, at least one of which was a high-powered assault rifle discovered in a vehicle seized at the scene.

Authorities said more arrests are expected soon and Johnson had a message for the suspects that remain on the loose.

"You have to spend the next few days consistently, constantly looking over your shoulder because, know this, we are coming to bring you to justice and you will answer for your actions," he said.

