“Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney has stayed quiet about his break-up with ex-fiancee Lady Gaga, but in a recent interview he revealed his character’s current love life may be more exciting than his real one.

Kinney opened up about life after his ended engagement with Gaga, who he had dated for five years.

He told Entertainment Online at NBC’s Summer Press day that his dating life is now lived “through Chicago Fire.”

“I live vicariously through my character,” he said.

Kinney proposed to Gaga in February 2015 and the engagement ended in July 2016.

Details surrounding the breakup are still unclear, but the news followed weeks of rumors circulating on social media when the singer appeared in photos without her engagement ring.

Kinney told ET once he’s ready to put himself back out into the dating world, he doesn’t have a “type” in mind.

“I think of compatibility as the intangibles, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a sense of humor, then things go from there,” he said.

The actor even revealed a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of “Chicago Fire,” which he said takes place entirely at Firehouse 51 and involves a predicament between the firehouse and gang members.

“They take us hostage for the most part,” he said.