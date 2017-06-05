When Gilbert Uranta started driving a cab 25 years ago in Chicago, he says, you could make a good living. But, he says, that has now changed. Christian Farr reports.

Uranta and many other cab drivers blame their loss of income on the quick rise of ride-sharing from companies such as Uber and Lyft, which have both greatly reduced the number of fares taxi drivers pick up.

“I drive seven days a week now you make less money to--compared to 10 years ago,” Uranta tells NBC 5.

“The taxi industry provides a unique service one is that the drivers are licensed they’re trained they know the city,” says Tracey Abman of The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31.

The union that represents many cab drivers issued a report that said the taxi industry might be on the verge of collapse as a result ride-sharing, which has more than 220,000 cars on the road compared to less than 7,000 taxis. The union says the city forces taxi drivers to pay huge fees and follow stringent rules which do not apply to ride-share drivers.

“We are asking the city to work with to address this concern before the industry collapses because there are people who need those services,” Abman says.

The city says it has been trying to help cab drivers and in a statement said "We continue to have ongoing discussions with cab drivers and owners about further reforms to reduce the regulations on taxis, while responding in a timely manner to consumer concerns.”

Gilbert says he hopes someone from the city will take a close look at the union’s report and help save the taxi industry.