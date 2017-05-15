Andy Avalos is tracking warmer temps and the potential for storms in the Chicago area Monday.

There’s some good news and some bad news in the forecast for the Chicago area this week.

As a warming trend continues Monday and into the rest of the week, the warmer weather will bring with it the chance for storms, some of which could become strong to severe.

The day was expected to start off mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the mid-70s throughout the morning.

But skies will likely grow cloudy during the afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in far west and northwest areas. Those storms will then move east across the metro area by the evening hours, some of which could bring with them damaging winds and large hail.

Areas north of I-80 are under the greatest threat for storms, with some far northern counties under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

The remainder of the Chicago area remains in the “slight risk” category, while areas south of the city are under the “marginal” risk for severe storms as of Monday morning.

Any showers and storms that do develop are expected to end by Monday evening as breezy and mild conditions remain.

Tuesday will see temps rising into the low- to mid-80s, where they are expected to stay for Wednesday and Thursday.

A cool down is projected to return by Friday and into next weekend, as highs drop back into the 60s and 50s.