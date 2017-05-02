Taste of Chicago's Full Lineup Revealed | NBC Chicago
Taste of Chicago's Full Lineup Revealed

    2017 Chicago Summer Festival Guide

    The Taste of Chicago has announced its full musical lineup just days before tickets for performances at the iconic Chicago food fest go on sale.

    Headliners for the Petrillo Music Shell include Alessia Cara, Cafe Tacvba, Passion Pit, The O'Jays and the previously-announced Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

    “This year’s Taste of Chicago is a cultural event for all of your senses with uniquely-Chicago food and beverage experiences, street art, dancing and a phenomenal music lineup,” Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statement. “We are especially excited to feature high caliber national artists along with top local musicians—as openers at the Petrillo Music Shell and throughout the day on the Bud Light Stage.”

    The 2017 summer fest is scheduled to take place July 5-9 in Grant Park. Last year, an estimated 1.4 million people attended the food event in downtown Chicago.

    Tickets for the Petrillo Music Shell go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Taste website. Admission to the festival is free. 

    See the full lineup below.

    Petrillo Music Shell

    Wednesday, July 5, 5:30pm

    Alessia Cara
    Opening act: Eryn Allen Kane 

    Thursday, July 6, 5:30pm

    Café Tacvba
    Opening act (5 p.m.) ¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat with Los Vicios de Papá 

    Friday, July 7, 5:30pm

    Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
    Opening act: Twin Peaks.

    Saturday, July 8, 4:30pm

    Passion Pit
    Opening act: The Kickback 

    Sunday, July 9, 4:30pm

    The O'Jays
    Opening act: Maurice Jackson’s Independents 


    Bud Light Stage 

    (subject to change)

    Wed., July 5 - R&B/Hip Hop Day

    Noon Dej Monae

    1:20pm Maurice Jackson’s Independents

    2:40pm ShowYouSuck

    4pm Pinqy Ring

    5:20pm The Boy Illinois ChicagoMade A&R Winner

    6:40pm Justin Ruff ChicagoMade A&R Winner

    Thursday, July 6 – Latin Music Day

    Noon Los Vicios de Papá

    1:20pm Vivian Garcia

    2:40pm The Luna Blues Machine

    4pm Mariachi Monumental

    5:20pm Contrabanda Live

    6:40pm Afinca'o

    Friday, July 7 - Folk and Country Day

    Noon Michael Riser Band

    1:20pm Clique James ChicagoMade A&R Winner

    2:40pm Swingabilly Slim

    4pm Jonas Friddle & The Majority

    5:20pm The Railway Gamblers

    6:40pm Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints

    Sat., July 8 - Rock the Taste!

    11am Steve Ramone & The Pensioners

    Noon Blood Red Boots

    1:20pm Oceans Over Airplanes

    2:40pm Aeraco

    4pm The Gold Web

    5:20pm Bailiff

    6:40pm Split Single

    Sunday, July 9 - Cornucopia of Music!

    11am Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats (Kids Music)

    Noon Tovi Khali (Blues/Funk)

    1:20pm Aleph Beatz (Afropop/Dance music)

    2:40pm Shuba (Pop/R&B) ChicagoMade A&R Winner

    4pm The Rad Trads (Jazzy/Rockin' Soul)

    5:20pm Linsey Alexander (Blues)

    6:40pm The Waco Brothers (Alt Country)

