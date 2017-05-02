Taste of Chicago's Full Lineup Revealed

The Taste of Chicago has announced its full musical lineup just days before tickets for performances at the iconic Chicago food fest go on sale.

Headliners for the Petrillo Music Shell include Alessia Cara, Cafe Tacvba, Passion Pit, The O'Jays and the previously-announced Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

“This year’s Taste of Chicago is a cultural event for all of your senses with uniquely-Chicago food and beverage experiences, street art, dancing and a phenomenal music lineup,” Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statement. “We are especially excited to feature high caliber national artists along with top local musicians—as openers at the Petrillo Music Shell and throughout the day on the Bud Light Stage.”

The 2017 summer fest is scheduled to take place July 5-9 in Grant Park. Last year, an estimated 1.4 million people attended the food event in downtown Chicago.

Tickets for the Petrillo Music Shell go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Taste website. Admission to the festival is free.

See the full lineup below.

Petrillo Music Shell

Wednesday, July 5, 5:30pm

Alessia Cara

Opening act: Eryn Allen Kane

Thursday, July 6, 5:30pm

Café Tacvba

Opening act (5 p.m.) ¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat with Los Vicios de Papá

Friday, July 7, 5:30pm

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Opening act: Twin Peaks.

Saturday, July 8, 4:30pm

Passion Pit

Opening act: The Kickback

Sunday, July 9, 4:30pm

The O'Jays

Opening act: Maurice Jackson’s Independents





Bud Light Stage

(subject to change)

Wed., July 5 - R&B/Hip Hop Day

Noon Dej Monae

1:20pm Maurice Jackson’s Independents

2:40pm ShowYouSuck

4pm Pinqy Ring

5:20pm The Boy Illinois ChicagoMade A&R Winner

6:40pm Justin Ruff ChicagoMade A&R Winner

Thursday, July 6 – Latin Music Day

Noon Los Vicios de Papá

1:20pm Vivian Garcia

2:40pm The Luna Blues Machine

4pm Mariachi Monumental

5:20pm Contrabanda Live

6:40pm Afinca'o

Friday, July 7 - Folk and Country Day

Noon Michael Riser Band

1:20pm Clique James ChicagoMade A&R Winner

2:40pm Swingabilly Slim

4pm Jonas Friddle & The Majority

5:20pm The Railway Gamblers

6:40pm Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints

Sat., July 8 - Rock the Taste!

11am Steve Ramone & The Pensioners

Noon Blood Red Boots

1:20pm Oceans Over Airplanes

2:40pm Aeraco

4pm The Gold Web

5:20pm Bailiff

6:40pm Split Single

Sunday, July 9 - Cornucopia of Music!

11am Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats (Kids Music)

Noon Tovi Khali (Blues/Funk)

1:20pm Aleph Beatz (Afropop/Dance music)

2:40pm Shuba (Pop/R&B) ChicagoMade A&R Winner

4pm The Rad Trads (Jazzy/Rockin' Soul)

5:20pm Linsey Alexander (Blues)

6:40pm The Waco Brothers (Alt Country)