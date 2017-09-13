Target plans to hire thousands of people across Illinois ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Of the 100,000 employees expected to be hired nationwide, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it aims to hire 2,500 in the Chicago and 3,500 across the state.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year,” Janna Potts, chief stores officer for Target, said in a statement. “Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts.”

Each of the company’s stores will host hiring events for the open positions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13-15.

Candidates can also apply in advance at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.