Target is recalling hundreds of thousands of water-absorbing Easter toys sold at stores nationwide, the company announced Thursday.

The recall involves roughly 560,000 Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dinos which were sold between February and March for about $1.

Though no injuries have been reported so far, the Minnesota-based company says that if ingested, the toys can expand inside a child's body "and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening."

Surgery is required if the toy is ingested, and parents and doctors are being warned that they may not show up on an x-ray, according to the recall.

Customers are being told to "immediately take this recalled toy away from children and return to any Target store for a full refund."

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow-green and contain one of eleven dinosaurs.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.