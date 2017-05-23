The first ever owned and operated Nutella Café is slated to open near Chicago’s Millennium Park. The café will offer an array of delectable Nutella-paired items like grilled baguettes, fresh-roasted hazelnut and blueberry granola with yougurt and “Panzanella” fruit salad—and don’t forget the gelato. The menu will also include lunch items like paninis and salads. "We wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand – not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space." said Noah Szporn, head of marketing Nutella for North America, in a statement. "The Nutella Cafe offers something for everybody, and we encourage everyone to come in and try a dish or snack. We hope Nutella enthusiasts, Chicagoans and visitors enjoy the cafe as much as we enjoyed creating it." Officially opening at 10 a.m. on May 31, the Nutella Cafe will host a public grand opening with Nutella fan and chef Rocco DiSpirito at 151 North Michigan Avenue—just a block form Millennium Park. The first 400 visitors to the Nutella Cafe will receive one free select menu item along with a chance for other special surprises – while supplies last.