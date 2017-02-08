TAO Partners With Chicago Group for New Project

TAO Group, a company known for its extravagant restaurants and clubs in New York and Las Vegas, reportedly plans to bring a new project to a Chicago neighborhood.

Four Corners Tavern Group, a company touted for its creative bar fare and food, will partner with TAO on the project, Maggie Rubenstein, a Magnetic Public Relations agent said in a statement.

Neither company has made any announcements detailing their plans for the project, which will reportedly be located at the former Castle Chicago, which closed in January of 2014.

Rubenstein, in an email on behalf of TAO Group, stated she could only confirm that TAO Group is partnering with Four Corners Tavern Group.

"We are not releasing any additional information about the project at this time," Rubenstein stated in the email.

In addition to housing the Castle Chicago, the landmarked River North location at 632 N. Dearborn St. has been home to nightclubs like Excalibur and Limelight, according to Eater Chicago.

The publication notes there are “construction zone” signs currently on the windows of the old Castle Chicago space.

In a February press release, Madison Square Gardens Company announced they spent $181 million to attain 62.5 percent equity interest in TAO Group.

“Tao Group is creating the most innovative premium experiences in the entertainment dining and hospitality industry – no one does it better,” MSG Executive Chairman James L. Dolan stated in the release. “We now have a tremendous opportunity to utilize that expertise across our live offerings, while leveraging each other’s strengths to drive value and growth for both businesses.”