A body was found early Thursday morning amid a search for a 55-year-old man who went swimming in Lake Michigan in Chicago and never came out.

Police said the man and a woman entered the water in the 5500 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The woman exited the water soon after and noticed the man was struggling, according to authorities. She and a friend tried to help him but eventually lost sight of him and called for help.

The woman declined to comment to NBC 5 on what happened, only saying the pair were friends and used to swim together in school.

Footage from NBC Sky 5 showed a large police presence gathered along the lakefront with a body appearing to be in the water. It was not immediately clear if it was the missing man or what the person's condition might be.

Police could not immediately confirm details.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect Thursday morning and continuing through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns of "Life threatening waves and currents" with wave heights of up to 7 feet high.

"People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water," the alert states.