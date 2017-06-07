File photo. Authorities were investigating a "suspicious death" Wednesday after the bodies of an unidentified person and a dog were found after firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the northwest suburbs.

Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found in a burning home in the northwest suburbs early Wednesday morning.

The bodies of an “unidentified subject” and a dog were found in a home with “extensive damage” after a report of a fire at 15N384 N. Richardson Drive near East Dundee, the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

“We do not have any additional details on the identity of the deceased,” the sheriff said in a press release.

The cause of the fire and cause of death are under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force and Illinois State Fire Marshall.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to call detectives at 630-444-1103.