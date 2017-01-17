Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery Suburban Subway Store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint Monday morning in south suburban Palos Park.

Video footage from the store at 11901 S. 80th Ave show the man displaying a gun to the employee on staff before demanding the worker to open the register.

The armed man then grabbed the cash before leaving the scene in black four-door vehicle that was parked nearby, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palos Park Police.