Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is about to face one of the biggest personal challenges in his life – and he’s not afraid to talk about it.

The city’s top cop opened up in a new exclusive interview with NBC 5 about his upcoming kidney transplant while also revealing two other major life changes he says will be happening soon.

In the interview, which airs on NBC 5 at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson speaks candidly about the surgery he has previously only said was “imminent.” But now, he gives a closer look at what’s ahead for him, not just in his health, but in life.

Many who have seen Johnson in recent weeks may have witnessed a noticeably different man.

Johnson has shed 50 pounds since he found out he needed a kidney transplant.

“The difference between my health from now to this time last year is incredible,” he said.

In addition to personal drive, Johnson talks about how his faith has helped him to overcome some of the biggest challenges he has faced, both professionally and personally.

“It’s not about Eddie Johnson. I realize, I know there’s a god and I know that god is looking down on me and blessing me,” he said. “When people ask me, ‘How do you get through the stress of this job?’ And god has me. I know that, but when things get a little dicey, if you go up to my office right now, you’ll see a bible at the back of my chair.”

But as he braces for what is arguably the biggest personal hurdle in his life, the story behind his upcoming transplant is one that cannot be told without his family.

