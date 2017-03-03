Supporters Rally in Show of Solidarity for Suburban Mosque

Organizers of a rally outside a suburban mosque said they wanted to do more than just show support – they wanted to make a gesture of friendship. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Gathering at the Islamic Community Center in Des Plaines, Catholics, Jews, Muslims and supporters of other faiths greeted the faithful attending afternoon prayers Friday.

“We strongly believe that diversity is the strength of our nation and that's why we have to be more than ever united to support each other,” said Lilliana Fargo with Open Communities.

Two weeks ago, the mosque was the target of what turned out to be an unsubstantiated bomb threat.

Friday’s so-called solidarity rally was designed to send a clear message, organizers said.

“We are here to say to everyone to may be watching, stand with us,” said Father Corey Brost with the Viatorian community. “Because when anyone’s faith is threatened, anyone’s house of worship is threatened, all houses of worship are threatened.”

In St. Louis Friday, authorities arrested a former Chicago radio journalist, Juan Thompson, and charged him with at least eight of the recent threats against Jewish community centers and synagogues.

“It doesn’t matter if that threat materialized,” said Carol Muskin with Jewish Voices for Peace. “It’s important for us to stand in solidarity because when there is a threat, people are afraid.”