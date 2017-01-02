Suburban Wrestling Team's Gear Stolen While Dining at Applebee's | NBC Chicago
    A northwest suburban high school wrestling team had their gear stolen while eating at a restaurant on their way home from a two-day holiday tournament. 

    The South Elgin Varsity Team had traveled to a two-day Granite City Holiday Tournament near St. Louis. 

    On their way home Saturday, the team stopped at an Applebee’s for “a well-deserved meal,” one parent wrote. 

    But when they returned to the team van, they discovered it had been broken into and much of their gear taken. 

    “You name it - singlets, brand new warm ups, head gear, wrestling shoes, wrestling bags, some personal items like Beats head phones, a few wallets and cell phones,” Alex Lopez, a parent of one of the wrestlers, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the team after the incident. “I am sick to my stomach just thinking about it.” 

    The GoFundMe page aims to raise $10,000 to help replace the boys’ gear. As of Monday evening, $3,685 had been raised.

