A school board member in suburban Chicago has resigned following backlash about vulgar comments he made on Twitter surrounding the nationwide women’s marches Saturday.

Park Ridge’s District 64 Superintendent Laurie Heinz revealed that Dr. Dathan Paterno resigned Monday, effective immediately, “as a result of posts to his personal Twitter account Sunday.”

In his resignation letter, Paterno offered a “sincere apology,” saying his tweets were “misinterpreted.”

Paterno’s Twitter account could no longer be found Monday, but according to screenshots from the Chicago Tribune, Paterno’s series of tweets included comments like “Most of these vagina screechers didn’t vote, but they mean business. Riiiiiiiiight. What a farce.”

Others said things like “Shuck ‘em in the…oh, never mind” and “PROUD TO HAVE A VAGINA = penis envy something fierce.”

Paterno, a clinical psychologist in Park Ridge, admitted in his resignation letter that he “wrote some provactive tweets re: the recent women’s marches.”

“In retrospect, they were inappropriate and pushed too far in some ways,” the letter read. “While I merely meant to harshly criticize some of the protestors (especially the very angry, hostile, vulgar, and violent ones) and question the motives of some of them, my tweets were understandably misinterpreted to mean that I disrespect or hate all the protestors. Of course, this isn't true, but the damage was done.”

Heinz noted that “individual school board members do not speak on behalf of the Board or District 64.” She said the board is already working to find a replacement for Paterno’s position.

