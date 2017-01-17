A young suburban Chicago boy has become the youngest and smallest patient in the country to receive a smaller artificial heart while he waits for his second transplant in less than five years. Kye Martin reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Suburban Boy is Youngest in the Country to Receive Smaller Artificial Heart

A young suburban Chicago boy has become the youngest and smallest patient in the country to receive a smaller artificial heart while he waits for his second transplant in less than five years.

Eleven-year-old Jaheim Whigham, who suffers from congenital heart disease, has already been through one heart transplant in his life.

But in October, when Jaheim went in for a routine checkup, tests revealed he was in heart failure and his body was rejecting the organ.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital and several weeks later, his other organs began to fail. That's when doctors decided to give him an artificial heart that will keep his blood pumping until a new donor is found.

“For someone like Jaheim, you only have to see him to know you’d do anything for a patient like him,” said Dr. Kiona Allen, an attending physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The compact device, invented by a company called SynCardia, pumps 50 cubic centimeters of blood. A traditional replacement heart pumps 70, though Jaheim’s body couldn’t handle that amount.

Dr. Carl Backer, chief of cardiac surgery at the hospital, said the new device could save many young lives.

“It’s a huge step forward for us because we weren’t able to offer this to our young patients before,” he said. “Seventy cc’s would have been too big, and we weren’t even sure it would fit in our patient.”

Jaheim, of Aurora, is the smallest and youngest patient in the world to receive the artificial heart, giving him anywhere from three to nine months as he waits for yet another transplant.

In the mean time, there is just one thing the young boy hopes to do.

“Play with my brother,” he said.