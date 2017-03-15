Suburban Amusement Park Listed for $1.2M

If you've ever wanted to own your miniature golf course and go-cart track, well, now is your chance. A suburban 6-acre facility featuring an 18-hole miniature golf course, outdoor go-cart track, five batting cages, arcade room and restaurant is now for sale for $1.2 million. The Woodstock park can be purchased and used as it currently is today. But according to the listing, the municipality is also open to zoning changes and tax incentives for businesses that choose to operate at the South Eastwood Drive location.