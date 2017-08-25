Neighbors say an Irish soccer team has caused nothing but problems on their quiet block all summer. Wednesday night they say things got so crazy they had to call the police. These pictures show some of the destruction, neighbors say. They were taken by David Beltran who lives near the Chicago home on West Prindiville in Logan Square. A men's soccer group from Ireland had sublet the home for the summer. When they were't playing soccer--neighbors say they were partying. Many of the young men have now returned to Ireland. The building will soon be torn down to make way for town homes. Neighbors say they just hope the team doesn't come back to this community. The owner of the property says he had nothing to do with the sublease of the soccer team and he's disappointed. NBC 5 also reached out to the alderman's office but did not heard back.

A group of Irish students allegedly trashed a house in Logan Square with their incessant partying, and residents are demanding answers as to why they were allowed to stay so long, as NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.