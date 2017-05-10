Stunning Condo Inside Former Chicago Church Listed for $1.5M

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo inside a decommissioned church in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood is being listed at $1.56 million. According to its listing on @properties, the "Cathedral Place" condo at 3101 N. Seminary Ave. is an "architectural masterpiece" -- a converted, decommissioned historic church. It features four bedrooms, three of which have full en suite stone baths with the fourth bedroom serving as a home theater. It also has a two-story living area overlooked by an office and library, limestone floors and a chef's kitchen. The historic bell tower, which offers panoramic views, now holds a fitness room. There is also a heated garage, a terrace with a built-in grill and a patio.