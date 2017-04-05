Study Confirms: Chicagoans Have the Nation's Worst Commute | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Study Confirms: Chicagoans Have the Nation's Worst Commute

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sick of the commute to and from work in the Chicago area? You may want to consider moving to Omaha, Nebraska, according to a new report.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A new study confirms what you probably think every day while sitting in traffic or waiting for the bus: Chicagoans have the longest commute. 

    Online retailer Auto Accessories Garage analyzed data from the US Census Bureau to find just how long people across the 50 biggest cities in the country were spending in their cars or on public transportation to get to work. 

    So which cities have it the best and which have it the worst when it comes to the dreaded commute? Here are the findings

    Most Populous Cities With Longest Commute Times

     

    1. Chicago – 32.4 minutes
    2. Philadelphia – 31.2 minutes
    3. New  York – 29.5 minutes
    4. Miami – 29.5 minutes
    5. Los Angeles – 28.9 minutes 

     

    Most Populous Cities With Shortest Commute Times 

     

    1. Omaha, Nebraska – 18.4 minutes
    2. Wichita, Kansas – 18.5 minutes
    3. Tulsa, Oklahoma – 18.6 minutes
    4. Nashville – 19.6 minutes
    5. Oklahoma City – 19.7 minutes 

     

    Of the five largest cities in America, Houston was the only city not listed, Auto Accessories Garage noted. The Texas city had an average travel time of 26.2 minutes, ranking No. 8 overall for the longest commute. Houston is also the largest city in the nation without a major public rail transit system.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices