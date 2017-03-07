Chicago police were responding to a report of a bomb threat at a Jewish school on Chicago's North Side Tuesday morning.

Police said just after 9 a.m. a threat was reported at the Chicago Jewish Day School in the 5900 block of Sheridan Road in the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

Police said it appeared someone called the school and said there was a bomb at that location.

It was not immediately clear if the school was being evacuated.

The bomb threat was among several targeted at Jewish facilities across the country Tuesday, with community centers in New York, Florida and Milwaukee ordering brief evacuations and the Anti-Defamation League reporting several of its offices had received threats.

It's the latest in a string of threats that has prompted evacuations of dozens of facilities in 30 states, including Illinois, in recent months.

Check back for details on this developing story.