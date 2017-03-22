Strangers Rescue Man on Tracks

New video shows a group of strangers rescue a man who fell onto train tracks Friday night at a subway station in Medford, Massachusetts. Footage shows a man stumble on the platform before falling down onto the tracks.

Several people witnessed what happened and took action. One good Samaritan even jumped down onto the tracks himself to hoist the man, while others helped to lift him out.

Transit authorities later said the man was under the influence. He injured his ankle in the fall, police said, but is expected to be okay. No one else was injured.