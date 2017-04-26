Stormy Afternoon, Evening Possible in Chicago Area

NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast.

Parts of the Chicago area could see stormy and possibly even severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

After a Tuesday that saw mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s, rain and storms are expected to move into the Chicago area, bringing the chance for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rainfall.

Conditions will stay mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid heading into the afternoon, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will grow more likely as the day goes on.

Much of Chicago and some western and southern suburbs along with parts of northwest Indiana are under a marginal risk for severe weather with "isolated severe thunderstorms possible."

The greatest threat for severe weather will remain south of the area, but chances increase as a cold front moves in during the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours, bringing flooding concerns to part of the area as well.

Thursday begins with overcast skies and the chance for a few lingering showers during the early morning hours. Highs are set to dip into the mid- to upper-50s with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Friday warms slightly with highs in the low-60s and the chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Early forecasts for the weekend show the chance for rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Periods of rain and a few storms are expected Saturday evening and again on Sunday and possibly even Monday.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate with highs sitting in the upper-50s Saturday and possibly reaching into the low-70s Sunday.