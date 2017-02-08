A home care facility for the sick and elderly on Chicago’s South Side says it may be forced to close due to the state’s budget crisis. Michelle Relerford reports.

Workers with Ashley’s Quality Care in the Canaryville neighborhood, along with community and political leaders, held a news conference Wednesday to demand a stop what they say is a war on human services.

The agency could shut its doors in a matter of days, unless the state passes a budget.

“Madigan and Rauner are like King Kong and Godzilla wreaking havoc on the poor people of the state of Illinois,” Rep. Bobby Rush said at the conference.

CEO Frankie Redditt says $1.5 million dollars in state funds have been withheld since June.

“I’ve told my staff you have to do what you have to do,” Redditt said. “I have no money, I have no resources, I have nothing.”

Cubicles, which once were full of employees, are now empty due to lack of funds and the company downsized from 60 workers to 20.

Clifford Davis says hasn’t given up, he continues to work—without pay.

“What am I supposed to do when I don’t have no money?” He asked. “When I have to get a ride to work every day, but I work every day.”

“We need this budget passed and we need it passed now,” he added.

Clients like Vanessa Cunningham depend on the staff at Ashley’s Quality Care.

“To assist me with getting into the bath, my life is lived through someone else,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in hopes the community Ashley’s has helped for more than 25 years will now help them—until the budget impasse comes to an end.

“Until we get someone to go directly to Madigan and somebody directly to the governor to hear our cry—then nothing is being done,” Redditt said.