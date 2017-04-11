Starbucks' New Lunch Menu Debuts in Chicago

Chicago will be the first city able to try Starbuck's new lunch menu.

Starbucks will roll out new lunch offerings at more than 100 downtown Chicago locations Tuesday.

The grab-and-go choices are part of a new menu called “Mercato” that the Seattle-based coffee shop hopes to expand nationally in the future. Mercato means “marketplace” in Italian.

Some of the sandwiches, salads, and sides featured under the Mercato menu are high in protein, while others are vegetarian or vegan. Starbucks said the items are made fresh and delivered daily.

“A marketplace describes variety, and we wanted to create an experience for our customers that allows them to assemble a lunch that they will really enjoy,” said Jane Hernandez, Starbucks chef. “When developing the Mercato menu, we put quality, taste and freshness at the core of recipe development, with the goal to offer satisfying meals and snacks that fit our customers’ dietary lifestyles both in wellness and convenience.”

While the chain already serves food, the Mercato menu adds to a push to expand offerings beyond traditional coffee drinks, while catering to customers different dietary needs.

Everything on the Mercato menu will cost under $10.