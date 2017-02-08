Metra trains are not running in the River North area Wednesday evening because of a fatal stabbing near the tracks, authorities confirmed. Sky 5 reports.

Police say some kind of disturbance began at the CTA’s Clinton stop that spilled onto the street below, ensued for almost two blocks and turned even more violent. An unidentified 24-year-old man was found dead near the Metra tracks across Clinton Street.

Police were protective evidence, some of it visibly bloody, found along the way Wednesday evening.

Relatives and friends of the victim at the scene were too upset to speak about it. One person collapsed with grief on the sidewalk as workers and residents were heading home, coming upon the scene in disbelief.

Police say they are questioning a person of interest.