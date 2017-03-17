Spring Awakening Announces Full Summer 2017 Lineup

Spring Awakening has announced its full 2017 lineup, featuring performances by Benny Benassi, Trance Arena, Rufus Du Sol and Bass Kitchen, among several others.

The summer festival will feature performances by more than 80 artists across five stages in Chicago's Addams/Medill Park.

The three-day event takes place June 9-11.

Here's a look at the full lineup:

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Alesso

Andrew Rayel

Armin van Buuren

Audien

Axwell ^ Ingrosso

Barely Alive

Benny Benassi

Billy Kenny

Bingo Players

Borgeous

Datisk

Die Antwoord

Diplo

Duke Dumont

Eats Everything

Excision

Felix Da Housecat

Galantis

Gene Farris

Ghastly

Gorgon City

GRiZ

Headhunterz

Hucci

J. Phlip

Jauz

Jody Wisternoff

Keys N Krates

Kill The Noise

Krewella

Lane 8

Louis The Child

Malaa

MaRLo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Mija

Moon Boots

Mr.Carmack

Party Favor

Paul Oakenfold

Paul Van Dyk

Robin Schulz

Route 94

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Sander van Doorn

Snails

Spag Heddy

Special Guest TBA

Steve Bug

Thomas Jack

TJR

Vanic

Victor Calderone

What So Not

Yellow Claw

Yotto

ZHU