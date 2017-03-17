Spring Awakening Announces Full Summer 2017 Lineup | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Spring Awakening Announces Full Summer 2017 Lineup

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Spring Awakening

    Spring Awakening has announced its full 2017 lineup, featuring performances by Benny Benassi, Trance Arena, Rufus Du Sol and Bass Kitchen, among several others. 

    The summer festival will feature performances by more than 80 artists across five stages in Chicago's Addams/Medill Park. 

    The three-day event takes place June 9-11. 

    Here's a look at the full lineup:

    Afrojack

    Alan Walker

    Alesso

    Andrew Rayel

    Armin van Buuren

    Audien

    Axwell ^ Ingrosso

    Barely Alive

    Benny Benassi

    Billy Kenny

    Bingo Players

    Borgeous

    Datisk

    Die Antwoord

    Diplo

    Duke Dumont

    Eats Everything

    Excision

    Felix Da Housecat

    Galantis

    Gene Farris

    Ghastly

    Gorgon City

    GRiZ

    Headhunterz

    Hucci

    J. Phlip

    Jauz

    Jody Wisternoff

    Keys N Krates

    Kill The Noise

    Krewella

    Lane 8

    Louis The Child

    Malaa

    MaRLo

    Marshmello

    Martin Garrix

    Mija

    Moon Boots

    Mr.Carmack

    Party Favor

    Paul Oakenfold

    Paul Van Dyk

    Robin Schulz

    Route 94

    RÜFÜS DU SOL

    Sander van Doorn

    Snails

    Spag Heddy

    Special Guest TBA

    Steve Bug

    Thomas Jack

    TJR

    Vanic

    Victor Calderone

    What So Not

    Yellow Claw

    Yotto

    ZHU

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices