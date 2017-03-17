Spring Awakening Announces Full Summer 2017 Lineup

Spring Awakening has announced its full 2017 lineup, featuring performances by Benny Benassi, Trance Arena, Rufus Du Sol and Bass Kitchen, among several others.
The summer festival will feature performances by more than 80 artists across five stages in Chicago's Addams/Medill Park.
The three-day event takes place June 9-11.
Here's a look at the full lineup:
Afrojack
Alan Walker
Alesso
Andrew Rayel
Armin van Buuren
Audien
Axwell ^ Ingrosso
Barely Alive
Benny Benassi
Billy Kenny
Bingo Players
Borgeous
Datisk
Die Antwoord
Diplo
Duke Dumont
Eats Everything
Excision
Felix Da Housecat
Galantis
Gene Farris
Ghastly
Gorgon City
GRiZ
Headhunterz
Hucci
J. Phlip
Jauz
Jody Wisternoff
Keys N Krates
Kill The Noise
Krewella
Lane 8
Louis The Child
Malaa
MaRLo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Mija
Moon Boots
Mr.Carmack
Party Favor
Paul Oakenfold
Paul Van Dyk
Robin Schulz
Route 94
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Sander van Doorn
Snails
Spag Heddy
Special Guest TBA
Steve Bug
Thomas Jack
TJR
Vanic
Victor Calderone
What So Not
Yellow Claw
Yotto
ZHU