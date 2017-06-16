Spectator Dies at US Open in Wisconsin: USGA

Rickie Fowler of the United States, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, and Jon Rahm of Spain putt on the third green during the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 16, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin

An elderly spectator died Friday while attending the U.S. Open Championship in Hartford, Wisconsin, officials confirmed.

The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly arrived at Erin Hills golf course about 2 p.m.

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago,” The United States Golf Association said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

A reporter tweeted that the medical examiner had ruled the man’s death due to “natural causes.”

A small blimp crashed and burst into flames at the golf tournament Thursday, leaving the pilot seriously injured.

Health officials said E. coli bacteria have been found in a drinking water station at Erin Hills golf course, but there have been no reports of illness.





