Southwest Plane Struck By Lightning While Flying from Chicago to Bradley | NBC Chicago
Southwest Plane Struck By Lightning While Flying from Chicago to Bradley

    A Southwest plane flying from Chicago to Bradley Airport was struck by lightning during storms on Thursday night and was diverted to Manchester, New Hampshire because of storms and wind, according to Southwest Airlines.

    Airline officials said flight 873 was affected and flights occasionally sustain lightning strikes during severe weather but passengers were never in jeopardy. 

    The plane required an inspection after the strike but airline officials said that was not the reason for the diversion. 

    Published 1 minute ago
