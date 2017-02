The southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down near 127th Street as Illinois State Police investigated a “possible shooting” Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Southbound I-57 Lanes Closed For 'Possible Shooting' Investigation, State Police Say

Police said no one was shot but confirmed the investigation about 3:40 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.